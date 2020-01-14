James Phillip Edge Sr., 77, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born April 1, 1942, in East Chicago, Indiana to the late James Daniel and Ora Jean Hite Edge. He was a retired millwright Local 1080. Phillip was the owner of Phil’s Grill, Phil’s Auto Sales (First buy here-pay here car lot in Owensboro), Jimmie’s Liquors and several properties. He was a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church and enjoyed golf, racing and all sports.
He is survived by his son, James Phillip Edge II (Lisa); two grandsons, Tyler Edge (Kiley) and Tanner Edge (Kayleigh); and a great-granddaughter, Cecilia Edge.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank his best friend and caregiver, Donnie Pope.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
Commented