ELKTON — James Phillip Fields Jr., 62, of Elkton died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Jennie Stuart Health in Hopkinsville. He was a boilermaker for TVA and of the Christian faith.
Survivors include his children, Jamie Elizabeth Payne, Matthew Franklin (Casie) Fields, Colton Lee Mayhugh (Carrie) Fields; sisters, Pamela Fields, Peggy Glenn, Paula Fields.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Nelson Creek Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Commented