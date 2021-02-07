James Phillip “J.P.” Rusher completed his life journey Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at home surrounded by family. He was born March 21, 1931, to the late Rondal J. and Mary Belle (Huff) Rusher. He served in the U.S. Navy. J.P. was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school class and served as a deacon for several years. He enjoyed water skiing and spectator sports. He and his wife Maggie founded J.P. Rusher Construction Co. in 1970 and continued until he retired. One of his prized endeavors was the building of Owensboro City Hall.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Jason Scott; four brothers, Darrell (Linda), Billy (Beverly), Bobby (Dorothy) and Wendell Rusher, all of Fordsville; and two sisters, Ina Ruth Carlisle and Merrilyn (Ronald) Walsh.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Maggie Rusher; three daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila (Gary) Best of Roswell, Georgia, Sharon (Maurice) Abney of Owensboro and Sandra (Dan) Thomas of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Kristin (Chris) Heath of Atlanta, Aaron (Kristin) Thomas of Louisville, Rachel (Kevin) Healy of Lexington and Megan (McKae) Maddox of Owensboro; four great-grandchildren, Colin and Caleb Heath of Atlanta and Olivia and Winston Thomas of Louisville; brother Lendell Rusher of Fordsville; three sisters, Helen Westerfield of Hartford, Naomi (Bob) Sorrels of Falls of Rough and Joanna Jett of Hammond, Indiana.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude appreciation to the Comfort Keepers Caregivers.
Services are private at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Monday at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
