James Phillip “Phil” Arnold, 59, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. He was born in Lexington on Feb. 28, 1961, to the late Jackie Worth Arnold and Jim Arnold, who survives. He was a retired Daviess County farmer and enjoyed time spent with his family and friends and being outdoors.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Karen Church Arnold; daughter Ashley Arnold; son Justin Arnold; stepson Gary-Ferguson; father Jim (Linda) Arnold; grandchildren Lexy Ferguson, Colton Ferguson, Presley Clark and Parker Payne; uncle Dick (Marcia) Arnold; cousin Natalie Arnold; and several in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
