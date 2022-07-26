James (Jim, Jay, or J.R.) R. Beller, 96, of Owensboro went to be with Jesus Friday, July 22, 2022. He was born in Livermore April 17, 1926, to the late Lester E. Beller Sr. and Augusta Atherton Beller. Jim graduated from Calhoun High School in 1944. Jim joined the Army and served for two years with field artillery troops in occupied Germany. Jim had learned typing in high school which enabled him to get a good assignment as a message center clerk.
While in the service, Jim learned to snow-ski in the German Alps, and skiing stuck in his blood. Later, he continued skiing while raising a family in Colorado, and it became his favorite sport. His love of the mountains, camping, bicycling, and roller skating was passed on to his kids and grandchildren. Jim had a lifelong interest in flying, and at one time took flying lessons. He also loved guns and shooting, and he was a lifetime member of the NRA. Throughout his life, he was a loyal member of the Methodist Church; he and Mary were members of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church.
He met his wife Mary at a dance in Evansville, and they were married in 1952. They both continued to enjoy dancing together throughout their lives, especially at “Friday after 5” in Owensboro and an Evansville ballroom dancing coterie.
Jim’s proficiency at fixing things became evident at an early age, and he became a carpenter. He worked for the City of Denver for about 20 years, maintaining parks and recreation buildings. He built elaborate birdhouses and children’s toys from wood. He loved gardening and grew many good, tasty vegetables and beautiful flowers.
Jim was very philanthropic and patriotic and practiced this through his Masonic and Shrine activities. He always liked a good joke, told great stories, and greeted people with a big smile. Board games, cards, and dominoes with family and friends were some of his favorite past times.
Preceding him in death are his wife of 69 years, Mary; brothers, Bill, Lester, and Frank; and his sisters, Helen and Anne.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Underwood (Glenn) of Shepherdsville; brother, David Beller of Chicago, Illinois; children, Bruce Beller, Les Beller, and Jennifer Saunders; grandchildren, Ethan, Robert, and Andrew Beller, Nathan Tobin, and Brian Saunders; and great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Parker Saunders.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., with a masonic service at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories for the family of Jim Beller may be left at www.glenncares.com.
