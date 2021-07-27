FORDSVILLE — James R. Cravens, 72, of Fordsville, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a retired maintenance man.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lorrene Cravens; brothers, Homer Gale Cravens and William Ernest Cravens; and a sister, Linda Jernigan.
Survivors include his companion, Patsy Stewart; a son, George Cravens, of Utica; a daughter, Brenda Cravens, of Owensboro; a stepdaughter, Sharon Evans Robinson, of Hartford; a stepson, Donald Stewart, of Narrows; sisters, Wanda Banks, of Lewisport, Brenda Spain, of Whitesville and Mamie Jean Lucas, of Sebree; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
There will be no services. Burial will be in Beatty Cemetery at a later date.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
