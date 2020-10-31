James R. Hayden, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Owensboro Center. Born Oct. 27, 1926, in Owensboro to the late Ruben and Fairy Cox Hayden, James was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Navy as an aircraft signalman. He later received training to be a licensed electrician. James worked at G.E. from which he retired. He loved cars and traveling and mowing his yard. His greatest joy was being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending family reunions.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hayden also was preceded in death by his brothers, Morton, Carl and Charles Hayden; sisters Christine Keiser, Marjie Wilkerson and Judy Ford; and step-grandson Brian Trogden.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 45 years, Dorothy “June” Lloyd Hayden; three sons, Kerry Hayden, Larry Hayden and wife Rita, and Bruce Hayden, all of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Jennifer Manken (Mike) of Jewett City, Connecticut, Drew Hayden and Jessica Sanders (Andrew), both of Owensboro, Stephanie Hayden (Jonathan Murphy) of Richmond and Brad Hayden and Tracy Hayden, both of Los Angeles; six great-grandchildren; brothers Marvin, Frank and Sammy Hayden; sister Margaret Blinco; and many nieces and nephews.
A service with limited attendance within current health guidelines will be noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory followed by burial in Calhoun Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday. For the visitation, please enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of James Hayden may be left at www.glenncares.com.
