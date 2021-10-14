James R. “Jim” Foster, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Habit on Dec. 16, 1931, to the late John and Mary Helen Wright Foster. Jim started working at the farm as a teenager and went on to work at Honey Crust Bakery in 1948. After he served in the U.S. Army, Jim returned to Honey Crust and Colonial Bakery. Jim retired from Medley Distillery in 1989. Jim was a member of the Baptist faith and an active member in the community. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a volunteer for Senior Community Center of Owensboro — Daviess County Meals on Wheels. In his free time, Jim enjoyed landscaping and gardening.
Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hurd Foster; and his brother, William E. Foster.
Jim is survived by his children, Alvis (Donna) Foster, Kevin Foster, Anita (Greg) Priest, Karen (Roger) Hudnall, Diane Hudnall and Steve (Belinda) Baird; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Joe (Betty) Foster.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Bro. Tim Hall officiating.
