James R. “Jimmy” Muffett, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Golden Living Nursing Home. He was born in Walla Walla, Washington, on April 28, 1939, to the late James F. and Mildred Muffett. Jimmy worked for Murphy Miller Furniture for 21 1/2 years and National Office Furniture. He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. Jimmy enjoyed working with wood, going to church and traveling anywhere and everywhere.
Along with his parents, Jimmy is preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma Muffett; his second wife, Joyce Muffett; and his brother, Carl Muffett.
Jimmy is survived by his children, Robin (Marty) Winfield, Todd (Joyce) Muffett, Carla (Stewart) Latham and Leesa Pendley; his grandchildren, Josh (Seirra) Winfield, Matthew (Gemmie) Winfield, Amanda McKinny, Amanda (Antonio) Winfield, Chris (Angie) Muffett, Kim (Josh) Lester, Bryant (Ashley) Underwood, Cameron Latham and Hope (Lucas) Strubler; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Dr. Greg Faulls officiating. Private burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. to the time of service Monday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Jimmy in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Muffett. Share your messages of condolence with the family of James R. “Jimmy” Muffett, and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
