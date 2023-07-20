James R. “Pop” Christian, 90, of Owensboro, went to his Heavenly home Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Sept. 23, 1932, in Owensboro to the late Charles and Dorothy Christian, James was a purple heart Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He married his sweetheart, Barbara Francis, in 1953 and retired as a pressman after serving over 40 years in the newspaper industry.
James was a kind man who never passed a fellow veteran without thanking them for their service. As a dedicated husband and family man, James loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He enjoyed traveling, UK basketball, any kind of racing, flowers, having a beautiful lawn, dancing, anything sweet, country music, fitness and bodybuilding, Corvettes, and doing any task his sweetheart asked of him. James was also a man of strong faith and read two chapters in his Bible every day for over 60 years.
Every night before his sweetheart’s death, they would fall asleep holding hands. Now he is holding his sweetheart’s hand in Heaven.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Barbara Christian; sister, Elsie Velotta; and brother, Gerald Christian.
He is survived by his children, Donna Howell and Ronnie Christian; grandchildren, Steven Scott Howell (Heather), Kathryn Watts (Neal), and Annie Podolak (David); great-grandchildren, Hannah Roberts, Gabe Howell, Dean Podolak, Ellie Rose Podolak, and James Christian Watts; other important family members, Jody Christian (Judy) and Johnny Christian (Brenda); brother-in-law, Bill Francis; and all of his much-loved nieces and nephews.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family wishes to thank the staff and doctors at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for their compassion and care of Pop and the family during this transition, along with the Wellington Parc staff for the love and care they have given Pop. Dad loved and thought the world of you. Each of these facilities showed respect, love, and kindness. It matters!
