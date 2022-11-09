James Ray Daily, 75, of Owensboro, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 19, 1947, to the late Claud and Melvilla Daily. He retired from Alcoa Aluminum after over 42 years and was in the US Marines, serving in Vietnam and earning two Purple Hearts and a Cross of Gallantry Metal-Silver. Jim graduated from Daviess County High School and Owensboro Community College.
Jim was a loving, kind, generous, and adventurous man who loved to travel. He enjoyed surfing in Waikiki, Hawaii, driving the road to Hana in Hawaii, watching the sunrise in Haleakala, Hawaii, parasailing in Florida, snorkeling while on a cruise in the Bahama islands, Canadian adventures like a daddy/daughter trip to see the Northern Lights, and fishing and hunting with friends. And he has the mounted fish and bear skin rug to prove it!
He also enjoyed camping at Diamond Lake, especially through the car show and Halloween seasons. He loved traveling to the Smokey Mountains with extended family members such as Pat and Kelly Vanover, Ella Mae, Roy Peay, the kids, and grandkids, and always with his devoted wife, Brenda, of 56 years. He planned his last trip adventure of driving across the country to see Winslow, Arizona in 2018. He wanted to live out one of his favorite songs, “Take it Easy”, by The Eagles. The day after returning from this over 3000-mile trip, he suffered a stroke, leaving his last adventures to be watching his favorite TV programs like car races, action movies, and the History and Travel channels.
One of his favorite hobbies was flying whether flying his own plane, going to air shows, or playing with remote control airplanes. He participated in drag racing and circle track racing at Kentucky Motor Speedway. Most of all, he enjoyed working on cars for himself or others in need of his knowledge, while spending time with friends, neighbors, or his beloved nephews, Nathan, Mark, Jacob, James, and Hunter Thomson, and Steve and Robbie Daily, who proceeded him in death. Many people knew him as Jim Daily the mechanic, the big guy with the biggest heart to help anyone in need. He loved American history and music, his favorites being The Eagles, Bob Seger, CCR, etc., and telling stories of history, including music history, and of his travels and adventures. He had a story that could relate to anyone and loved sharing his knowledge and sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Ray Daily II; parents, Claud and Melvilla Daily; brothers, Huston and Robert Daily; nephews, Steve and Robbie Daily; half-brother, George Neal; and half-sister, Mamie Pierce.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Ammons Daily; daughter, Holly Daily Henry and her husband, Patrick Henry; daughter-in-law, Susan Daily; granddaughters, Lily, Ella, and Josie Henry, Ashley Daily Barger, and Samantha Daily Mattingly; great-grandchildren; sisters, Ella Mae Peay and Henrietta Thomson; and his many loved nieces and nephews.
A special “Thank you” to all of the home caregivers that were special to him including Brandy, Rebecca, Amanda, and Anita, the Owensboro VA, and the critical care unit nurses at Owensboro Regional Health Systems.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens, with military honors. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Fisher House in St Louis, P.O. Box 998, Fenton, MO 63125 or www.fisherhouseinstl.org and/or to any disabled veterans organization.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
