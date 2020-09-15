James Richard Clouse, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born in Daviess County, on July 27, 1934, to the late Robert and Christine Clouse. James Richard was retired from Whirlpool Corporation where he worked as an Assembly Line Operator. He was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral. James Richard enjoyed yard work, gardening, cooking, and grilling.
Along with his parents, James Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph E. Clouse and Gary Clouse.
James Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Head Clouse; his siblings, Patty Fogle, Martha Young, Carol Head, Sharon Hayden, Larry (Darla) Clouse, of Tell City, Paul Clouse, of Elba, Don (Lisa) Clouse, of Lexington, South Carolina; his sister-in-law, Cheryl Clouse; and his extended family, Marian Lee, of St. Joe, Margaret Bickett, of Illinois, Martha Rousell, Jean (Larry) Sims, and Mike Brumley, all of Owensboro, and Betty Head, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at St. Stephen Cathedral, with Father Jerry Riney officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and again from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Prayers will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Stephen Cathedral Building Fund; 610 Locust Street; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember James Richard in person at the gathering of friends is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of James Richard Clouse and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
