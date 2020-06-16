James Richard Fulkerson Sr. RN, 83, of Owensboro, was born June 9, 1937, in Muhlenberg County, to the late Elbert Sr. and Hallie McCoy Fulkerson. He went home to be with the Lord just four days after celebrating his 83rd birthday. He passed at his home under the exceptional care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Jim grew up in Beechmont and graduated from the old Hughes-Kirk High School. He was employed a few places early in life, one of which was the old Downtown Sears-Roebuck. Once he went to work at the Daviess County Hospital, he found his “true calling.” While working there he also went to Nursing School at the University of Kentucky Campus in Henderson. He graduated there in May 1972 and started his lengthy career as a Surgical Orthopedic Nurse. Jim was also one of the first male nurses at Daviess County Hospital. He began his Orthopedic career with Doctors; Stiles, McKay, Fuqua, Riherd, Reid and Carothers. Prior to his retirement he also worked assisting Dr. Michael Kavolus. Jim was truly loved as a nurse and highly respected for his skills.
He once competed in a singing competition at the Grand Ole Opry in the early ‘60s. He performed Hank Williams “Lost Highway” and won 1st place, which was a box of Goo Goo Clusters.
He loved sports. He refereed many local basketball games and some of the players included Wilt Chamberlain and local star Waylon Coleman. One of his greatest sports accomplishments took place in 1964 when he took a team of West Side players to the Kentucky State Championship where they came up one game short of going to play at Williamsport, PA.
He never lacked for having a story to tell, anything from childhood memories, sports or TV trivia, quoting scriptures or breaking out in song. He lived life to its fullest and seeing him slow down in the past few months was difficult. However, he kept smiling and singing into his final hours.
Jim was more than a nurse, son, husband, brother, father and grandfather; he was a singer, UK basketball fan, referee, coach, storyteller and man of God.
Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by a brother, Elbert.
Jim is survived by his wife of almost 33 years, Genera “Jenny” Garrett Fulkerson; a son, Rick (Tina) Fulkerson Jr. and two daughters; three stepdaughters, Karen (Ed) Thompson Hinman of Chandler, IN, Marsha Thompson Holtzman and Pam Thompson Boyd both of Owensboro. His legacy also includes a sister, Juanita Coe of Central City; grandchildren, Heath (Katie) Branch, Craig Branch, Nikki Houle, Robb (Caty) Houle, Jessica (Jesse) Smithers, Brooks (Heather) Boyd and Zachary Boyd; Great-grandchildren, Ivory, Grace, Mason, Hattie Bea, Henry, Tanner, Dahlyla, Mason, Maddie, Zak, Ethan, Jordan, Sofi, Carter, Chloe; along with many nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral service for Jim Fulkerson will be private. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon to 3:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Fulkerson shall be within current Health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near Triplett Street side of the building.
The family wishes to express their full gratitude to Hospice of Western Kentucky and ask that all expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to them at 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jim Fulkerson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented