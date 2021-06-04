REED — James Richard “Jim” Davis, 89, of the Reed community, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home. He was born March 12, 1932, in McLean County to the late James Clarence and Mary Ellen Drace Davis.
Jim was retired after 41 years with the Whirlpool Corp. and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reed. He was also a lifelong farmer and horseman, hay farmer, enjoyed going to farm machinery shows and was a Massey-Ferguson man. Jim also enjoyed going to auctions and had been an oilfield worker in his early years. He would help anybody out that needed any repair work done and had dug many wells in his lifetime. He was a very well-liked person in the Reed community.
Including his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by a sister, Roselee Allen.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth Roberts Davis; a son, Gerald Davis and wife Sandra of Lewisport; two daughters, Linda Crawford and husband Rick of Evansville, Indiana, and Jamie Boeglin and husband Andrew of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia Grant of Owensboro; a brother, William Earl Davis and wife Lois of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reed.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented