James Richard “Jim” Powers, 80, of Owensboro, passed away April 22, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 11, 1942, in Owensboro, to the late Maxwell Powers and Carmel Wathen Powers. Jim was of the Catholic faith, graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School, and attended Brescia University. He retired from G.E. and M.P.D. as an electronics specialist. He was a proud Navy veteran and was stationed in San Diego and Scotland. Jim enjoyed genealogy and being outdoors, whether it be walking his dog, Moses, watching birds, fishing, or tending to his rose bushes. More than anything, he loved his family and spending time with them.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James “Skeeter” Hagan; his stepson-in-law, Jack Robinson; and his stepbrother-in-law, Quince Stroud.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Stroud Powers; his stepchildren, Tammy Robinson and David II (Penny) Garrett; his sisters, Norma Hagan and Sheila (Michael) Fulton; his nieces, Lisa Hagan and Carey (Matt) Turner; his nephews, Mike (Susan) Hagan, Ricky (Carla) Hagan, Chris (Molly) Fulton, and Matthew (Elyse) Fulton; seven step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and 14 great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Private burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Help Office, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Jim Powers may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
