James Ricks Riley, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital in Louisville. He was born on May 10, 1944, in Thurston, Ky to Rubnia and James William Riley who have proceeded him in death, two siblings Robert Estes “Que” Riley and Mary Margaret Gray who have also preceded him in death.
He is survived by wife of 30 years, Carolyn O’Bannon Riley; stepchildren, LeVelle, Tera, Tayla, Lonnel, and DeWayne O’Bannon and Darren Quarles; 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his only sibling, Emma Riley Johnson of Owensboro; nieces and nephews in Nashville, Tenn., Louisville, Cincinnati, and Owensboro; as well as a host of cousins and friends.
The memorial service is pending.
