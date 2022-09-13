James Robert Payne, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born December 18, 1942, to the late Bernard and Elizabeth (McCarty) Payne in Curdsville. Mr. Payne was a US Army veteran, a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, and head operator for Whirlpool Corp. He loved UK basketball, gardening, and taking care of people.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Payne.
Survivors include his wife, Linda (Cuzzort) Payne; two children, Michael (Elizabeth) Payne and Pamela (Troy) Robey; four stepchildren, Angela Covington, Kimberly (Mike) Bickett, Anthony (Sherry) Lane, and Candy Cuzzort; and sister, JoAnn Hayden. Mr. Payne was blessed with five grandchildren, Robert Michael, Heather, Haley, Cage, and Christian, and four great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Copeland, Elijah, and Willow, along with several nephews and nieces, who also survive him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Stephen Cathedral in Owensboro, with Father John Thomas celebrating. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
A special thank you to Tommy Payne for constantly visiting and sharing support.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Payne. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of James Robert Payne and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented