James Robert Wink, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Henderson. He was born in Daviess County to the late Valentine and Ethel Bowling Wink.
James worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed woodworking, crafts, the outdoors, fishing, western movies, reading and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine siblings.
James is survived by a daughter, Barbara Allen (Kevin), of Maceo; grandsons Jason and Brandon Allen; great-grandchildren Alyssa and Branson Allen; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews (who referred to him as “Paw-Paw”).
The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Burial will be at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1302 Frederica St. Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of James Robert Wink may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented