REYNOLDS STATION — James Rodney Edge, 70, of Reynolds Station, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his home. He was a member of Boling Chapel United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Eric Edge, and his father, James Arnold Edge.
He is survived by two daughters, Dana Richardson and Jamie (Brent) Elder, both of Lewisport; his mother, Willya Ann “Billie” Edge of Reynolds Station; brother, Ronnie Joe (LaDonna) Edge of Reynolds Station; sister, Barbara Ann Johnson of Reynolds Station; a grandson, Tennyson Elder of Lewisport; and the mother of his children, Sandra Peercy of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Boling Chapel United Methodist Church, Reynolds Station, with burial in Boling Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
