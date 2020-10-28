BOONVILLE, Ind. — James Roy Ruff, 72, of Boonville, Indiana, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his home. James was born in Evansville, Indiana, on Jan. 29, 1948, to the late Clifton and Laura (Crowe) Ruff.
He graduated from Boonville High School in 1967 and worked for P.N. Hirsch while in high school. James was a member of Life Tabernacle Church of God in Evansville for many years and retired from the Boonville Fire Department after 27 years of service. He enjoyed golfing and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Priscilla Ruff; and brother Larry Ruff.
James is survived by his children, James W. Ruff and his wife, Angie, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Becky Ruff of Boonville, Indiana, and PJ Dockery and his wife, Lisa, of Evansville, Indiana; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one due in March; siblings Glen Ruff and his wife, Mary, Sharon Duncan, Beverly Dehaven, Linda Volz, Dale Ruff and his wife, Teresa, Gary Ruff and his wife, Carol, Della Kemp, Mary Ruff and John Ruff; sisters-in-law Pam Wells (Joe Bill) and Regina Sims; brother-in-law Larry Sims (Jean); girlfriend Rene Oborski; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville, Indiana, with Pastor Eddie Carol officiating. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Boonville, Indiana. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the funeral home at www.KoehlerFuneralHome.com.
