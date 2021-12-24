TENNESSEE RIDGE, Tenn. — James Roy Trodglen, 78, of Tennessee Ridge, Tennessee, entered into the joy of the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. A diligent laborer at Erin Church of Christ for almost five decades, Roy leaves a cherished example for all to follow.
Roy was born on May 24, 1943, in Owensboro to the late Joseph Chester and Clarice Waltrip Trodglen. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, David Trodglen; sisters Faye Wells and Martha Jones; and grandson Whit Trodglen.
Roy is survived by his loving wife, Janice Whitfield Trodglen; sons Randy (Karon) Trodglen, Terry Trodglen, Jimmy Trodglen and Johnny Trodglen; grandchildren Misty, Ginger, Matthew, Jamie, Angie, Jonathan, Lauren and Ross; great-grandchildren Raven, Silas, Damien, Isreal, Annabelle, Fiael and Daisy; siblings Bettie, Beverly, JoAnn, Billy and Tony; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Roy retired from a rewarding career at TVA after 25 years in 1999. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling and spending quality time with his family.
The service for James Roy Trodglen was held Wednesday at Nave Funeral Home of Erin, Tennessee. Jason Allison officiated. Serving as pallbearers were Jimmy Trodglen, Brendan Patrick, Gary Patrick, Terry Allison, Marty Moore and Johnny Logan, and honorary pallbearers were Jimmy Porch, Randy Trodglen, Terry Trodglen and Johnny Trodglen.
The family encourages memorial contributions to be made to Lylewood Christian Camp, P.O. Box 476, Clarksville, TN, 37041. Given his deep love of children, Lylewood was among Roy’s favorite ministries.
“Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.” — 1 Corinthians 15:58
