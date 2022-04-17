Greenville — James “Sawdust” Mayes, 78, of Greenville, died on Saturday at his residence. He was a retired truck driver and mechanic. He was preceded in death by his father Clifford Mayes, mother Anna Kimmell (Mayes)
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Piper) Mayes; Son, Brian Piper; daughters, Ashley Richardson, Janet Moore and Judy Mayes; and sister, Dorothy Brooks.
Visitation: After noon Monday at Tucker Funeral home, Central City.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
