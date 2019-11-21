LEWISPORT -- James "Scotty" Blake, 51, of Lewisport, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. Scotty was born Aug. 30, 1968, in Owensboro to Willie and Joyce Burden Blake. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed cooking, having a garden, planting flowers and his game chickens. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Blake.
Survivors include his wife, Tena Lynn Blake; his mother, Joyce Blake; his maternal grandmother, Alice Burden; three sisters, Crystal Jones, Leann Leisure and Brandy Blake; and nieces and nephews Jennah Cambron, Tyler Smith, Darion Jones, Hunter Leisure, Luke Leisure, Blake and Nathaniel Leisure.
A memorial service will be at noon Friday, Nov. 22, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville. A private family burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for Scottie's family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
