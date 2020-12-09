ROBARDS — James Shown, 58, of Robards, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. He was born in Ohio County and was a 1980 Henderson County High School graduate. As a youth, he played baseball for Henderson County.
He has been employed at Dana Corp. for the past 19 years as a tester repairman, where he also was a member of the United Steel Workers. He had previously worked at Standard Lab for 13 years and Rideout Service & Towing for eight years. James was of the Baptist faith. He loved drag racing, going fast and spending time at the racetrack with his family and friends. James was a NHRA member, a Jegs Super Quick champion and a OSCA member and series champion.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Debbie Shown; parents Glen and Linda Brown of Robards; a daughter, Shana Miller (Cody) of Owensboro; a sister Pennye Lacer (Brent) of Spotsville; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and his entire drag racing family.
Services will be private with Bro. Bret Eblen officiating on Friday.
Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel is handling arrangements.
