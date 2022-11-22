James Sidney Crabtree, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab Center in Beaver Dam. He was born July 14, 1938, in Owensboro to the late Herman Troy Crabtree and Christina Elizabeth Bivens Crabtree. He retired from Baskin Robbins in Owensboro where he worked for more than 35 years after working for the Ideal Milk Company for several years. James was a long-time member of the Odds and Ends Square Dance Club in Owensboro.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served in Okinawa, Japan.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Curtis and Johnny, and six sisters, Alberta, Mary, Margaret, Daisy Mae, Patricia, and Pansy.
James is survived by his children, three daughters, Sherrie (Kedric) Belcher of Evansville, Indiana, Donna Fleischmann of Owensboro, and Sandy (Greg) Hillard of Beaver Dam; one son, James “Rick” (Maxine) Crabtree of Evansville, Indiana; and one sister, Angela Gentry of Owensboro. He has seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for James will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Crabtree.
