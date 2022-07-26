James T. (J.T.) Forrest of Owensboro passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at his home. Born in Hopkinsville, November 5, 1954, he was the son of the late Charles T. Forrest and Essie M. Rembert. J.T. was an Army veteran and served as a nurse. After the Army, he worked as a carpenter and carpentry teacher. He loved teaching, watching old cowboy movies, and grilling and cooking for his family. J.T. was a God-loving man who adored spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.
He is survived by one brother, Jesse Rembert; a son, Richard Forrest (Nikki) of Pearland Texas; three daughters, Allyson Sanders (Marshall, who became a second son to James) and Estina (Tina) Forrest all of Owensboro, and Tasha Forrest of Paducah; three granddaughters; one grandson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
