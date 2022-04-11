James T. “Jimmy” Johnson, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday April 9, 2022. Jimmy was born December 21, 1927, to Harvey and Marie Johnson, at the Hancock County Poor Farm. Raised as a sharecropper family with his sisters Lois Davis and Agnes Powers.
Although dad only had a seventh-grade education, he and his wife Mary, who passed in 2013, worked hard to provide for their family. Their children include Terry, who passed at the age of eleven, Vickie Johnson, Scott (Sabrina) Johnson and Todd (Rose) Johnson; his grandchildren included Tiffany Coombs, Nicholas, Thomas and Walker Johnson; also his family included seven great-grandchildren.
In his early 90s dad survived being hit by a car and was one of the first people in Owensboro to be hospitalized with Covid-19 for 29 days and recovered completely! People say he was as tough as a $2.00 steak (which does not exist anymore). He always had a remarkable memory for dates, people, and the weather. His passions included talking, because he never met a stranger, gardening, fixing cars and reminiscing about old times, most especially about the 1937 flood.
Jimmy was a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church.
The family’s appreciation goes out to Cedarhurst and their staff in memory care, and Hospice of Western Kentucky (Heartford House).
The funeral service for Jimmy will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Dr. Dennis McFadden officiating. Burial to follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
God of power and mercy, you have made death itself the gateway to eternal life. Look with love on Jimmy and make him one with your Son, sealed with the blood of Christ, may he come before you free from sin. Amen.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky c/o Heartford House to benefit the needs of those near death, and Eaton Memorial Baptist Church to enhance the needs of other souls.
