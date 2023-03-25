CALVERT CITY — James “Tad” Inman, 80, of Calvert City, died Friday, Mar. 24, 2023, at his residence in Calvert City. Born Tuesday, Feb. 16, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Everett Inman and the late Mavis Byers Inman.
James did many things throughout his lifetime. In his early career he was an ironworker and then became Foreman at SKW Chemical plant in Calvert City. He later founded James Inman Battery and Golf Carts of Calvert City. Mr. Inman formed Battery Specialists of America and later trademarked Powerbilt Car and Utility Batteries. He was the Chairman of the Board of First Liberty Bank in Calvert City, served on the board of Regents bank, and was an investor of property and commercial developments. He was a special deputy for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Brian Roy and Sheriff R. Kevin Byars. He also was a member of Calvert City United Methodist Church.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Jane Lyles Inman; his brother, Jerry Inman; and his brother-in-law, Dr. J.P. Lyles.
Surviving are son, Todd Inman, and daughter-in-law, Ann Inman, of Washington D.C..
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023, at Calvert City United Methodist Church in Calvert City, with the Rev. John Purdue officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th St., Benton.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Youth Program of Calvert City United Methodist Church.
