BUTTONSBERRY — James Taylor “Red” Hounton, 84, of the Buttonsberry Community in McLean County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at his granddaughter’s home in Island. James Taylor Hounton was born July 21, 1937 in Island, Kentucky to the late Ferdlee and Cordelia Howard Hounton, was married to the love of his life, the former Shirley Neal Arnold June 2, 1979 and was better known as “Red” to both his family and friends. There’s no doubt that Shirley will meet him at the gates of Heaven with open arms. Red retired from the Road Department and City Dump. He was also known for being the mayor of Promisetown. Red was loved by everyone who knew him and would give the shirt off his back for anyone. He will be missed by many. In addition to his parents, Red was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley N. Hounton; four children, Lucy Jones, Judy Jones, Milton Jones and Patti Jones; and by two brothers Raymond Hounton and Robert Hounton.
Survivors include a daughter, Darlene Winkler of Island; a son, Dennis Jones of Island; a granddaughter Whitney Baldwin (Keith) of Island; two great granddaughters, Katherine Baldwin and Annabel Baldwin; a sister, Ruby Chambers of Island; a niece, Tabitha Thompson; his best friend, Tammy “Lula-Bell” Tanner; his partner in crime, Fuzzy Ellis; and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Neal officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Red’s family from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Monday at Musters in Livermore.
Red’s services will be streamed live on www.
at 10 a.m. Monday.
Share your memories and photos of Red at muster
Commented