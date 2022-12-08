GREENVILLE — James Ted McIntosh, 86, of Greenville, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 6:24 a.m. at his residence. Mr. McIntosh was born October 1, 1936, in Muhlenberg County. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville. He started working in the 1950s logging with his dad for several years. Later in the 1960s, he owned his own logging and sawmill business with his wife. In the 1970s, they started a building construction company and built many homes throughout Muhlenberg County. They also owned Mac’s Ford in Greenville during the late 1970s.
Mr. McIntosh was a 43-year stroke survivor. During the last few years, he loved being at home. His favorite things to do were watching and feeding the birds, watching TV, and sitting on his porch. He was a dedicated Christian who loved his church family and was known to all of the children as “The Gum Man”. He loved all children, especially his kids and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his son, James “Steven” McIntosh; father, Coy McIntosh; mother, Era Bell McIntosh; sisters, Muriel Majors and Connie Gray; and brothers, Leo McIntosh, Wayne McIntosh, Billy McIntosh, and Ricky McIntosh.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen Randolph McIntosh; sons, Mark (Beth) McIntosh and Barry McIntosh; daughter, Cheryl (Steve) Brothers; grandchildren, Nick McIntosh, Jon (Karen) McIntosh, Matthew McIntosh, Eric (Jenny) McIntosh, and Andrew McIntosh; step-grandchildren, Erin (Brad) Weaver, Ali (Buddy) Jarvis, and Clay Brothers; four great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Casebier; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, with Bro. Curtis McGehee officiating, assisted by Dr. Kevin Milburn and Bro. Bob Thurman. Burial will follow.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Second Baptist Church, P.O. Box 390, Greenville, KY 42345 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented