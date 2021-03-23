Ernest Jones and Helen F. Harris-Jones were blessed with a son by the name of James Thomas (Jimmie) Jones, Sr., the “Big Brother” of Ernestine F. Jones-Gordon. Jimmie was born Feb. 8, 1934, in Owensboro.
Jimmie professed a hope in Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized in St. Louis, Missouri, at Central Baptist Church by the Reverend Dr. T. E. Huntley, Pastor. He later joined Zion Baptist Church in Owensboro where the Reverend Larry Lewis is Pastor.
Jimmie was well known and loved by his family and friends. He had an infectious personality that caused him to never meet a stranger. On Sept. 22, 2004, Jimmie was united in Holy Matrimony to Merdis Smith Edwards and has been married for almost 20 years.
Jimmie answered his call from his Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 20, 2021. He leaves to cherish in loving memory, his devoted wife, Merdis Jones, who loved and cared for him; four children, the Reverend James T. Jones (Jackie) — Charlotte, North Carolina, Sandra D. Jones-Fountain — Houston, Texas, Arthena L. Thomas (John) -Newburgh, Indiana, and Vince Edwards (Jonelle) — Lexington; one sister, Ernestine Jones-Gordon (John) — ST. Louis, Missouri; one uncle, John Thomas Simmons — St. Louis, Missouri; 12 grandchildren, Kelly Jones-Brunsma (Mark), Dana Jones-Mauldin (Courtney), Quinton Jones, James David Jones, Jason Jones (LaTanya), Jarrett Jones, Cameron Fountain, Whitney Fountain, Tahara T. Rice, Michael Hayden, Jazlynn Thompson, Virginia Edwards, favorite cousin Rosa Hayden-Brown, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and his church family Zion Baptist Church, the Reverend Larry Lewis, Pastor.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at McFarland Funeral Home. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
All in attention shall be in compliance with current health and safety directives with the wearing of protective facial coverings.
Final arrangements are entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
