James Thomas “Tommy” Howard, 89, of Owensboro went to be with the Lord Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Owensboro Regional Health System. He was born November 21, 1932, in Owensboro to the late James and Katie Howard. His membership to Zion Missionary Baptist Church was full of service. He sang in the choir, worked as an usher, and helped in various other functions of the church for many years. He retired from Texas Gas Transmission Company after 30 years of service. Later he retired from Kroger supermarket after 17 years there.
He married his high school sweetheart, Jewell Dean Howard, July 4, 1953. He was a beloved husband, devoted father, loving grandfather, and great-grandfather as well as a loyal friend. He loved sports, football and basketball, western movies, traveling, and various tv game shows. He had a unique sense of humor that made everyone he met feel uplifted and cheerful. He was considered helpful, encouraging, loving, heart-warming, and possessed many other fine human attributes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Sedalia Greer, Amanda Cooper, Alice May Maupins, and Joe Howard; his sons, Darrin and Tyrone Howard; and great-grandson, Ryan Matthew.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his children, Lolita Scott, Marian “Baybay” Leachman, and Jermaine (Linda) Howard; his brother-in-law, Hamadi Walls; his son-in-law, Michael Leachman; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, including William Greer and James Arthur Greer, cousins, and friends.
Tommy loved his family unconditionally and would sacrifice anything for them. He will be missed dearly and deeply by his loved ones.
The funeral service will be noon Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2311 West 9th St., Owensboro, with Rev. Larry Lewis officiating. There will be a private burial for the family only. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Final arrangements by McFarland Funeral Home, Inc., 1001 West 5th St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
