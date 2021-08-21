James Thomas “Tommy” Lee, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. The Greenwood, Mississippi, native was born Sept. 30, 1945, as one of seven children to the late Ralph and Mary Whitfill Lee. James was a graduate of Owensboro High School (class of 1963). He was a selfless man, always helping other and giving of his time. James and his wife were foster parents, who cared for and raised 22 foster children. He never met a stranger and had to almost be physically dragged away from a conversation. Tommy had a green thumb and loved gardening, genealogy and researching family history. He worked at NSA, which later became Century Aluminum from which he retired.
In addition to his parents, James also was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Connie, in 2020; and four of his six siblings.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Kristen Bayless; foster daughters LeeAnn Barker (Jack) of Owensboro and Paula Lee (James) of Louisville; grandson Tanner Lee Bayless; foster grandchildren Zachary Draeger, Katie White (Brent), Joseph Hamilton, John Barker, Derrick Lee and Kayla Lee; sister Hazel “Suzie” Morris; brother Wayne Lee (Debbie) of Durham, North Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews; and his four-legged friend, Tandy.
The service will be noon Monday with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of James “Tommy” Lee may be left at www.glenncares.com.
