James Thomas Wieder, 97, of Owensboro, passed away June 21, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Macungie, Pennsylvania, to the late Alton James and Carrie Mae Wieder on Aug. 20, 1922. Tommy was a World War II Army veteran. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing tennis. Tommy was also a big St. Louis Cardinals fan. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wieder was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Frances Medley Wieder on July 25, 1988; second wife, Virginia “Ginny” Graham Medley Wieder, on Oct. 13, 2019; nine brothers; and two sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory include 10 children, Florence Wieder, Jimmy Wieder (Rose), Carrie Wieder, Walter Wieder (Marlaine), Anna Carrico (Steve), Alton Wieder (Connie), Theresa Potts (Terry), Henry Wieder, John “Jeb” Medley (Cathie) and Anne Davis (Eric); 14 grandchildren, Jamie Hatfield, Marie Carrico, Ben Carrico, Rebecca Jones, Nicholas Wieder, Angela Wieder, Jon Potts, Brad Potts and Casey Guilfoyle, Hallie Medley, Parker Medley, Sheridan Davis, Sierra Davis and Justin Davis; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
The funeral service for Mr. Wieder will be at 12:05 p.m. Friday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral mass for Mr. Wieder shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
The funeral service will be streamed live. You can access this by visiting facebook.com/ststephen
cathedral/live.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Honor Flight Bluegrass Chapter, P.O. Box 991364, Louisville, KY 40269 or the Owensboro Junior Golf Foundation, 1530 McJohnson Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mr. Wieder may be given by visiting www.glenncares.com.
