James “Thurm” Spence, 63, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Owensboro Regional Health Hospital. He was born Feb. 9, 1957, to the late James M. and Joyce Green Spence. James was a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church and formerly worked at Mount St. Joseph.
He leaves behind his sons, Eric Spence of Destin, Florida, and Leon Spence of Willright; sisters Debbie Conder and Linda Tinnell of Owensboro; grandson Jordyn Spence; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express thanks to the members of Eaton Memorial for their support during this time.
Services are private and care is entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented