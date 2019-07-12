ROCKPORT, Ind. -- James Timothy "JT" Moman, 81, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. JT was born in Waverly, Kentucky, on June 12, 1938. He helped his dad and siblings working hard on the family farm in Patronville. He enlisted in the Army following graduation from Rockport High School and served for two years based in Alaska then Texas. He worked for 27 years at Alcoa in Newburgh, Indiana. He was fortunate enough to retire at 55 years old and throughout his life, he enjoyed his grandchildren, horse racing, running and all things Kentucky.
JT married his wife, Liz, in 2001, and they were married 18 years building a beautiful house and life together.
JT is survived by his wife, Liz Moman; his children, Tim Moman (Carla), Debbie Moman and David Moman (Sharon), all of Indianapolis; his sister, Nelda Moman Dunn of Dallas; his stepchildren, Greg Cooper (Connie) of Cottontown, Tennessee, and Leann Garvey (Randy) of Madison, Indiana; his grandchildren, Abbey Moman, Hannah Moman, Breana Moman and Savannah Moman; his stepgrandchildren, Montana Lloyd, Kristel Hall, Garrett Norman, Jenna Motley, Kelli Jordan, Caelyn Cooper and Ben Cooper; and his stepgreat-granddaughter, Aaliyah Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dessie Moman; his brother, John Myron Moman; his sisters, Leona Earl Moman and Rita Biggart; and stepgrandson Nathan Motley.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial will follow at Alexander Cemetery in Patronville, Indiana, with military honors provided by the Rockport American Legion Post 254. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Alexander Cemetery Maintenance Fund.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
