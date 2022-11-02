HORSE BRANCH — James Truman Taylor III, 26, of Horse Branch, went to be with Jesus Monday, October 31, 2022. He was born June 26, 1996, to James Truman Taylor Jr. and Diana Embry Taylor from Horse Branch.
Whether you knew him as James, Little Rusty, or Bubba, you knew he was one of a kind. No matter what, he was there any time you needed him. He was funny and greatly loved by all his family and anyone who knew him.
He married the love of his life, Rebecca (Vaught) Taylor, April 28, 2018, and to his last day on earth was adamant she was and will always be “the one.”
He announced his calling to preach June 9, 2013. After a bump in the road, he stepped away from it for a while but had begun preaching again September 21, 2022.
Anyone who knew him knew that he had struggled with stuttering since birth, but you would never know it when the Holy Spirit came down on him while he was preaching, or when he opened his mouth to sing any of the most beautiful gospel songs that ears will ever hear this side of Heaven. He was also his Sis’s guitar player; he taught himself to play by ear and accompanied her on many songs that she would not do without him.
On December 16, 2020, he received one of his greatest blessings which, he would be the first to tell you, changed his life. His “little Sissy”, as he called her, Ida-Mae Michelle Taylor. Her favorite words were Daddy, or Da-Da, which gave James a whole new meaning to life. Little did he know that one year and five days later, December 21, 2021, he would receive his second greatest gift in the world, “Bub”, as he called him, James Truman Taylor IV, who just recently started saying “Daa”. He was so proud and would always say “That’s my boy.” He was an amazing father whose pride and joy were his children. His legacy will live on through those beautiful babies. We will never let them forget how proud he was to be their dad or just how much he loved them.
He attended Mt. Olive General Baptist for most of his life. His presence, beautiful singing, and playing will be missed greatly by anyone who was fortunate enough to hear him.
In his childhood years, he spent many a day with his Papaw, Buddy, big sister, Krissy, and cousin, Jacob, with whom he shared the same birthday, traveling to Pine Knob, different parks, and playing in the creek. In his pre-girlfriend years, he continued to be his Papaw Buddy’s sidekick. Where you saw one, you saw the other. They would be seen out cutting wood, visiting family, or at different church services over the county, or even bumping heads over something silly. He eventually moved across the yard from his Papaw Buddy and Mamaw Carolyn’s house so he could have his own room.
He was like anyone else growing up. He had bumps in the road, but with God’s help, he overcame them. He was one of the finest of three sons that a Momma could ask for. Not a day passed where I didn’t hear or get the text, “I love you, Momma”, right up to his last night on Earth. I am truly honored and blessed to have been his Momma.
He was proceeded in death by his Daddy, James (Rusty) Truman Taylor Jr., on June 2, 2018, whom he never truly got over the loss of, and who was there waiting to meet him when he crossed over into Heaven, along with many dear loved ones that were very happy to see him again, including his aunt, Betty Lou and Mamaw Jo, as he called her, who were two of his biggest fans; uncle, Ricky; and cousins, Grayling, who he considered a wise confidant down here, Crystal, and Laverne, who always had a shoulder for him to lean on. I know without a doubt they greeted him with a great big hug. He was also greeted by grandparents whom he never got to meet but greeted him as if they knew him forever.
He leaves behind his momma, Diana (Embry) Taylor; son, James Truman Taylor, VI; daughter, Ida-Mae Michelle Taylor; older sister, Kristen (Sis) Taylor; two little brothers, John (Bub) Taylor and Jeremy (Dinger) Taylor; paternal grandparents, James (JT) Truman Taylor Sr. and Melinda (Sanders) Taylor of Rosine and Buddy and Carolyn Embry of Horse Branch; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and all of Horse Branch.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Conner Raymond officiating. Burial will be in Rosine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented