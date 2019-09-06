James "Tudor" Cornett, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, while at his home. He was born July 30, 1953, to the late Beldon "Chick" Cornett and Thelma Pruden Cornett. Tudor loved sports, the Louisville Cardinals, playing pool, was an avid horse racing enthusiast, also enjoyed wrestling and was even an announcer. He lived a fun care-free life and loved his daughter very much. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Lee Cornett.
Tudor is survived by a daughter, Chelsi M. Cornett; four siblings, Larry Cornett (Dixie) of Reo, Indiana, Charles Cornett (Karen) of Owensboro, Judy Williams (Ray) of Falls of Rough and Sharon Cook (Dennis) of Philpot; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
A celebration of life has been planned by his family and will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Germantown Park with a benefit to follow at 2 p.m. at Rocky's Grill.
Cardinal Cremation Society has been entrusted with the care of James "Tudor" Cornett.
