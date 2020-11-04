MCHENRY — On Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, James “Ty” Watson passed away surrounded by family at the age of 78. Ty was loved and cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He loved nothing more than to be in the company of friends and family and would do anything for anyone in need. Though he is gone, his spirit of selflessness will live on in our hearts forever. Ty enjoyed watching Western classics, sitting outside enjoying the fresh air and reminiscing on the good ole days. He was also McHenry’s most reliable source for weather forecasting.
Ty was born on Feb. 7, 1942, in McHenry to Carl and Lorine Watson. He and Catheryn (Phelps) Watson wed in 1967 and were happily married for 30 years. After Catheryn’s passing, Ty married Lisa (Durbin) Watson in 1998 and spent 20 loving years together until her passing. Ty was father to one boy, Sammy Agee, and one girl, Brenda (Agee) Albin, and stepfather to three boys, Phil Basham, Ron Basham and Scotty Casey, and two girls, Tiffany Casey and Whitney Casey.
He is preceded in death by brothers Roy Jr. and Richard; sisters Anna Jean, Linda Gail, Lou and Wilma; granddaughter Ashley Vincent; and great-granddaughter Addley Mitchell, with whom he shared a birthday.
He is survived by brothers Billy Ray, D Boy and Bobby Joe; sister Joyce Casteel; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Ty was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He will be missed by all.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Rodney Albin officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until funeral time Friday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, only half of our seating capacity can be occupied and face masks are required.
