James Tyrone Howard Sr., 65, of Owensboro, departed this life on March 31, 2020. He was born Feb. 22, 1955, in Owensboro. He was a member of the Zion Baptist Church in Owensboro and loved UK basketball. One brother, Darrin Russell Howard, preceded him in death.
He leaves to cherish his memories one son, James Tyrone Howard II of Louisville; three daughters, Tracy Rogers of Louisville, Tyler Keown of Rockport, Indiana, and Megan Gregory McBroom of Owensboro; nine grandchildren; parents James Thomas (Tommy) and Jewell Dean Howard of Owensboro; one brother, Thomas Jermaine Howard of Owensboro; and two sisters, Lolita (Lola) Scott of Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Marian (BaBa) Leachman of Indianapolis.
The service will be private viewing only.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
