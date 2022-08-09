HARDINSBURG — James V. Alexander, 80, of Hardinsburg died Monday, August 8, 2022, at his residence. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and retired from Ford Motor Company.
Survivors: wife, Nancy Alexander; daughters, Sheila Stinnett and Beth Alexander; son, Brad Alexander; brothers, Vick Alexander and Bruce Alexander; and sister, Rosemary Cornett.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Corinth Baptist Church. Burial: Corinth Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the
church.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Corinth Baptist Church.
