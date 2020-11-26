James V. Lee, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Jan. 26, 1960, in Daviess County to William Joseph and Margaret Lee. James worked in the sanitation department for the City of Owensboro and was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. He enjoyed watching Apollo Football, mowing yards and listening and watching Elvis.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Joseph Lee; and grandparents Robert and Celestine Morris and Ralph and Mary Lee.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kay Lee; daughters Tara Lee and Tonya Lee; son Brian Lee; mother Margaret Lee; two grandchildren, Matilda and Logan Lee; sisters Mary Kittinger (Bruce), Sandra Lee (Mike Campbell) and Tina Lee; brothers Billy Lee (Nora) and Mike Lee (Connie); and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current COVID-19 health and safety mandates, funeral services will be private. A drive-thru visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Services will be available for viewing at noon Friday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 and/or Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3306 Fenmore St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
