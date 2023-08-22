ORANGEBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA — James W. Dickens Jr., 78, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Mr. Dickens was born in Kentucky to the late James Dickens, Sr. and the late Claire-Mae Poole Dickens. He was a member of Memorial Church of the Nazarene in Orangeburg, South Carolina. He enjoyed crafting, collecting eagles, and collecting coins. His pride and joy were his family. He loved being a Pappaw to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Margie Purcell Dickens of the home; daughter, Marcy Hughes (Timmy) of Orangeburg, South Carolina; grandchildren, Adrienne (Jason) Wood, Reba Hughes (Nick Riley), and Grace (David) Fogle; great-grandchildren, Mary-Grace Wood and Oliver Wood; sister, Betty Bowman of Livermore; his fur baby, Master Buster Brown; his caretaker, Shamika; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Memorial Church of the Nazarene at 569 Berry St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg, South Carolina, with Pastor Hoke Robinson and Ricky Bouchette officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg, South Carolina. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Care by Thompson Funeral Home, Orangeburg, South Carolina.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Hayward Corbett, David Dannely, Lucas Huggins, Jacob Huggins, John Gregg, Gary Bolton, Michael Bolton, and Joshua Bolton. The honorary pallbearer will be Hunter Bouchette.
