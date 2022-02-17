James W. Hazel, 80, of Thruston, passed away, on February 15, 2022, while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born April 10, 1941, in Daviess County to the late Guy “G.W.” Hazel Jr., and Helen Bamberger Hazel, James served as a lector and Eucharistic minister at St. William Catholic Church. After earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton in 1963, he went on to earn a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky in 1973. James retired from Exxon Co. USA and subsequently retired from the Kentucky Division of Oil and Gas. Mr. Hazel had been a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, Kentucky Oil and Gas Association, Alcoholics Anonymous, Daviess County Lions Club, Gateway Foundation, and Dream Riders of Kentucky. During his spare time, James enjoyed fishing, gardening, U.K. basketball, and “piddling” around the farm.
Mr. Hazel is survived by his children, James W. “Jay” Hazel Jr., and his wife Paula of Knottsville; Joelle Hazel Leali and husband Robert of Jupiter, Florida; stepchildren, Joyce Borum Grant of Philpot; January Borum Henderson and husband Michael of Philpot; grandchildren, Jaclyn, Joshua, and J.T. Hazel, Jenna, Josie, and Nikki Leali; stepgrandchildren, Bailey and Garrett Henderson and Sydney and January Grant; great-grandchild, Jayden Hazel; sister, Nanette Hazel of Louisville; and nephew, Zach Callery and wife, Beth.
The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. Williams Catholic Church in Knottsville. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Prayers will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gateway Foundation, St. William Church, or the AA Central Office in Owensboro. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
