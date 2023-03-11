FORDSVILLE — James W. Lanham, 88, of Fordsville, passed away peacefully at home with his loved ones Thursday, Mar. 9, 2023. He retired from Century Aluminum and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school and served as a deacon. Jim was a member of United Steelworkers Local 9423 and was a member of the Free Masons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Dewey and Sibil Orene Lanham, and his wife, Joanne Lanham.
He is survived by three daughters, Bambi (Tony) Brown of Hawesville, Penny (Bart) Smith of Granbury, Texas, and Becky (Mark) Mefford of Willow Park, Texas; grandchildren, Jamie Stephens, Ben Brown, Kellen Smith, Kelcey Daffan, Colton Mefford, Chloe Mefford, and Hannah Mefford; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023, at Providence Baptist Church, Fordsville. Burial will follow in Fordsville Cemetery, with military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
