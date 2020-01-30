James “Walkie” Bertram, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE of Hartford Rehab & Wellness Center. He was born March 12, 1935, in Daviess County to the late James E. and Vera McDaniel Bertram. He very much enjoyed roller skating all of his life up into his 60s and taught many young boys and girls how to roller skate. Walkie also enjoyed dancing at many different senior citizen dances. He loved wearing hats decorated for each major holiday, going to flea markets and meeting new friends. Walkie loved talking to all his friends on his CB Radio. He was retired from OMU.
He was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Charlene K. Bolin of Tell City.
Walkie is survived by his wife of 16 years, Mildred Terry Bertram; his sons, James M. (Jean) Bertram and Kenneth Ray (Cindy) Bertram, both of Owensboro; a stepdaughter, Margie Allen of Indianapolis; a very special stepgranddaughter, Charla Jo Rogier of Tell City; many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and also a very dear friend who has always been like a brother to Walkie, Jackie (Bonnie) Hudson of Owensboro.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of James "Walkie" Bertram may be left at www.glenncares.com.
