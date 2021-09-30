James Warren Lanham, 72, of Knottsville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital with his wife, Elaine, and their children at his side. Warren was the second child of John and the late Edna Mae Lanham.
Warren loved God, family, his community and his country. He served his country in the U.S. Army for six years and his community as a firefighter for over 40 years. His career as a firefighter began in 1975 as a volunteer with the Knottsville Fire Department and, he retired from the Daviess County Fire Department as assistant chief in 2009. He was a state-certified fire rescue instructor and KY-certified EMT. He inspired many to take up the profession. Warren served as president of the Green River Firefighters Association and volunteered his service on the East Daviess County Water Department, the Knottsville Personal Care Home, the Knights of Columbus Council 16125 and numerous parish activities. He was a Kentucky Colonel. Warren was well known for his carpentry and woodworking skills. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and just relaxing around a campfire with family and friends but loved time spent with his nine grandchildren.
Those that loved him and those who keep his memory ever-present are his wife of 51 years, Elaine; their five children, Brian (Tina) Lanham and his late wife, Barb, Jennifer (Bobby) Priest, Daryl (Heather) Lanham, Sharyl (Eric) Barnett and Kevin (Colleen) Lanham; and grandchildren Michael, Kelsey, Austin, Kyle, Avery, Allie, Harrison, Wyatt and Sawyer. His three great-grandchildren, Rylee, Addison and Anderson were dearly loved, and he looked forward to greeting the fourth, Nova, scheduled to arrive in October. They will grow to cherish the stories of this amazing man who always made time to entertain and shower them with his love; and his siblings, William (Bonnie) Lanham, Charlie (Patsy) Lanham, Carolyn (Kenny) Berry, Joyce (Dennis) Burch, Paula (Roger) Morris and Marty (Kelly) Lanham.
A funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. William Catholic Church in Knottsville. Burial will follow in St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home with prayers at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until Mass on Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Knottsville Fire Department, 9436 KY 144, Philpot, KY 42366.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
