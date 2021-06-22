GREENVILLE — James Wayne “Jimmy” Warner, 57, of Greenville, died Friday evening, June 18, 2021, at 5:02 p.m. in the Deaconess Midtown Hospital, in Evansville, Indiana, following a sudden illness. Jimmy was born on July 31, 1963, in Greenville, the son of Charles William Warner and Clarice Mae Nealy Warner. He was a member of Leigh’s Chapel General Baptist Church, where he enjoyed singing. Jimmy was an assistant manager of Walmart where he had worked for 40 years. Jimmy was an avid sports fan, loving the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Hawks. His men’s Bible study group, Iron Sharpens Iron was an important part of his life. He was a loving husband, father and Poppie to his wife, children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and sisters, Tammy Lynn Warner, April Diane Cornette, and William Charles Warner.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of almost 34 years, Tracy Pentecost Warner, of Greenville; three children, Brittany (Cody) Napier, of Greenville, Macy (Justin) Harris, of Moorman, Zachary (Abby) Warner, of Dunmor; four grandchildren, Brady, Claria, Jacey, Baby Napier; siblings, Deborah (Torstein) Sommerseth, of Norway, Jeffrey Warner, of Louisville, Charlene Lovell, of Greenville, Cindy (Mike) Harper, of Greenville.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Leigh’s Chapel General Baptist Church by Reverend Tony Shanks and Reverend Jason Hill, with burial to follow in Old Jackson Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be on Tuesday, after 10 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Leigh’s Chapel General Baptist Church. Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
