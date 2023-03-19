Greenville — James West Luckado, 66, of Greenville, died on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at his residence. He was born on July 24, 1966 in Blacksburg Virginia. He worked maintenance for Christian Care Communities.
He was survived by his wife, Heather Luckado; daughters, Jessica Luckado, Nicole Cox and Abbi Cox; sons, Daniel Luckado and Dillon Cox; grandchildren, Aniyah Boyd, Brayson Safford and Raelynn Smith; sisters, Vivian Luckado, Lillian Luckado and Deanna Eslick; and brother, Dean Luckado.
Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com
