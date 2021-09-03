BEAVER DAM — James Wilkie Decker, 80, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his home. Wilkie was born in McHenry to the late W.L. Decker Sr. and Martha Shoulders Decker. Wilkie worked at Sinclair Surface Mine and was also a carpenter. He was a member of East Hartford Baptist Church and UMWA. He loved to coach, hunt, fish, woodwork, read and, most of all, spend time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Decker; and two brothers, W.L. Decker Jr. and Mike Decker.
Survivors include three sons, Jeff (Lisa) Decker, Ken (Jessica) Decker and Paul (Misty) Decker; four brothers, Dannie (Judy) Decker, Fonzo (Shelia) Decker, Rod (Tina) Decker and Chet (Teresa) Decker; two sisters, Sissy (Kenny) Segers and Beanie (David) Roop; two sisters-in-law, Rita Decker and Charlotte Decker; eight grandchildren, Kian Drake, Dashia Minogue, Kendra (Decker) Hunt and Nate, Kenlee, Elijah and Ella Decker.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Jeremy Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
Commented